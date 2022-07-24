JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
