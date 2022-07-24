JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 1,460

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,480 ($17.69) to GBX 1,460 ($17.45) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($14.94) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,645 ($19.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.55) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,384.44 ($16.55).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($12.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 987.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,280.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,424.80. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 13.84 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.51). The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

