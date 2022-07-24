Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

KNOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($22.47) to GBX 1,400 ($16.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.35) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,219 ($14.57) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.41) and a one year high of GBX 2,100 ($25.10). The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4,353.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,857.14%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

