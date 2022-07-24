Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,388.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRYAY. UBS Group increased their target price on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($116.16) to €120.00 ($121.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($136.36) to €124.00 ($125.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($136.36) to €128.00 ($129.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($162.58) to £137 ($163.78) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($151.52) to €135.00 ($136.36) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $92.32 and a 52-week high of $153.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

