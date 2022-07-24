KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecovyst news, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,830,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,807,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after buying an additional 2,259,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 1,076,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after buying an additional 644,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

