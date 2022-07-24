KeyCorp Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PYPL. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 35,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 172,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.