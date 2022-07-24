Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.65 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

