Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Insider Activity at AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,073,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.