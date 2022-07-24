Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($3.89) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 330 ($3.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.95) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 380 ($4.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 339.50 ($4.06).
Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 256.70 ($3.07) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 777.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
