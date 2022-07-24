LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.67. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

