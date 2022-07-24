LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $164.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.43.

Several research firms have commented on LHCG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of LHCG opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $216.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LHC Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $107,058,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.