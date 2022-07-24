Liberty Energy (LBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.05 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

