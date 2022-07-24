Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 54.57 ($0.65).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,060.73). In related news, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($10,280.93). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,060.73).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 43.23 ($0.52) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £29.82 billion and a PE ratio of 617.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.72.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

