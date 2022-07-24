LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 2,154 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

PG stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.