Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

