Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 81,012 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,317,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

MAIN opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

