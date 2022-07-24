Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives $295.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNGPF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 305 ($3.65) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 322 ($3.85) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Man Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

