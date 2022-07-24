Maxim Group Cuts Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Price Target to $3.00

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.2 %
Shares of ADIL stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
