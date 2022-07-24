Maxim Group Cuts Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Price Target to $3.00

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

