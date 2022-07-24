McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $7.45 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of McDonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

