MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $12.20. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

Insider Activity

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,012.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $247,650 over the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $9,798,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 455,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 437,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

