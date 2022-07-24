Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MED opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34. Medifast has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $295.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 60.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,710,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.