Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.71. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

