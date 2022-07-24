Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

