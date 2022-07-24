Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 34,366 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

