Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
