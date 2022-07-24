Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKGet Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.0 %

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,478 shares of company stock worth $188,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

