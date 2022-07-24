Micro Focus International plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Micro Focus International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Micro Focus International’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Micro Focus International Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE MFGP opened at $3.36 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.