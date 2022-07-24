Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

