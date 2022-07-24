Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 5.7 %

NERV opened at $2.83 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

