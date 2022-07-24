Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.30) to GBX 225 ($2.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 325.83 ($3.90).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.22. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 158.80 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 302.80 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 581.00.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

