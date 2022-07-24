Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,628 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.87 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

