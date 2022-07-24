Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 764 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

