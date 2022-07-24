Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

