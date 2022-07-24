Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %
FISV stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv
In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
