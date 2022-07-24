Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

