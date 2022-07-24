Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,337,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of IFF opened at $122.26 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

