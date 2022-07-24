Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.91 and a 200 day moving average of $243.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

