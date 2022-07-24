Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $373,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

