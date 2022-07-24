Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $512.52 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.30 and its 200 day moving average is $566.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

