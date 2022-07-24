Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.