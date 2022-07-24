Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,848,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $85.37 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

