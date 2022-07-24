Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,051 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $684,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

