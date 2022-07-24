Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average of $255.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

