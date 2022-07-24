Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $8,813,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $1,809.88 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,976.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,179.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

