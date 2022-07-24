Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.12. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

