Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,148 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

