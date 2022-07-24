Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,261,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,910,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

