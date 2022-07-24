Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $134.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.62.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

