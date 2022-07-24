Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

