Morgan Stanley Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $84.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.