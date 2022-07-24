MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MSCI by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $439.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.17.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

