MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

MSCI Stock Down 1.7 %

MSCI opened at $439.90 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

